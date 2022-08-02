English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.00 crore, up 67.35% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,635.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.35% from Rs. 977.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.28% from Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.00 crore in June 2022 up 22.91% from Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2021.

    Adani Green Ene EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2021.

    Close

    Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,273.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.65% returns over the last 6 months and 159.51% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,635.001,461.00977.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,635.001,461.00977.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods263.00310.00116.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.009.009.00
    Depreciation280.00274.00151.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses415.00170.00129.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax668.00698.00572.00
    Other Income66.00126.00102.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax734.00824.00674.00
    Interest458.00667.00493.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax276.00157.00181.00
    Exceptional Items----80.00
    P/L Before Tax276.00157.00261.00
    Tax59.0021.0042.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.00136.00219.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.00136.00219.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.00-15.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates214.00121.00219.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.001,564.001,564.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.581.23
    Diluted EPS1.180.581.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.581.23
    Diluted EPS1.180.581.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.