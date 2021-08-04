MARKET NEWS

Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 977.00 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 977.00 crore in June 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 778.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021 up 1033.54% from Rs. 19.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 679.60 crore in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 890.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)

Adani Green Energy Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations977.00979.00778.51
Other Operating Income--7.00--
Total Income From Operations977.00986.00778.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods116.00222.0095.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--67.0035.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.002.0010.74
Depreciation151.00133.00110.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses129.0069.0057.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax572.00493.00469.87
Other Income102.0096.0099.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax674.00589.00569.50
Interest493.00476.00447.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax181.00113.00121.93
Exceptional Items80.00-13.00-70.65
P/L Before Tax261.00100.0051.28
Tax42.00-4.0031.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.00104.0019.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.00104.0019.77
Minority Interest--1.0023.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates219.00105.0019.32
Equity Share Capital1,564.001,564.001,564.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.480.13
Diluted EPS1.230.480.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.480.13
Diluted EPS1.230.480.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:44 pm

