Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 977.00 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 977.00 crore in June 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 778.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021 up 1033.54% from Rs. 19.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 679.60 crore in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 890.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)