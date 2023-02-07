Adani Green Ene Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,973.00 crore, up 40.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,973.00 1,586.00 1,400.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,973.00 1,586.00 1,400.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 694.00 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 352.00 407.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.00 9.00 9.00 Depreciation 330.00 298.00 260.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 415.00 359.00 -59.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.00 568.00 783.00 Other Income 285.00 100.00 71.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 808.00 668.00 854.00 Interest 617.00 498.00 813.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.00 170.00 41.00 Exceptional Items -69.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax 122.00 170.00 41.00 Tax 63.00 24.00 -7.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.00 146.00 48.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.00 146.00 48.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 44.00 3.00 1.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.00 149.00 49.00 Equity Share Capital 1,584.03 1,584.00 1,564.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 0.74 0.14 Diluted EPS 0.47 0.74 0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 0.74 0.14 Diluted EPS 0.47 0.74 0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited