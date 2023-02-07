Adani Green Ene Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,973.00 crore, up 40.93% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,973.00 crore in December 2022 up 40.93% from Rs. 1,400.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2022 up 110.2% from Rs. 49.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 1,114.00 crore in December 2021.
Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Adani Green Ene shares closed at 889.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.94% returns over the last 6 months and -56.09% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,973.00
|1,586.00
|1,400.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,973.00
|1,586.00
|1,400.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|694.00
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|352.00
|407.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Depreciation
|330.00
|298.00
|260.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|415.00
|359.00
|-59.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|523.00
|568.00
|783.00
|Other Income
|285.00
|100.00
|71.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|808.00
|668.00
|854.00
|Interest
|617.00
|498.00
|813.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|191.00
|170.00
|41.00
|Exceptional Items
|-69.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|122.00
|170.00
|41.00
|Tax
|63.00
|24.00
|-7.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.00
|146.00
|48.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.00
|146.00
|48.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|44.00
|3.00
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|103.00
|149.00
|49.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,584.03
|1,584.00
|1,564.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|0.74
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|0.74
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|0.74
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|0.74
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited