Adani Green Ene Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.00 crore, up 87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,400.00 crore in December 2021 up 87% from Rs. 748.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.00 crore in December 2021 up 11.96% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,114.00 crore in December 2021 up 58.93% from Rs. 700.93 crore in December 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,916.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)