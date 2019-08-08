Adani Enterprises shares jump over 4% on Q1 results

Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped over 4 percent on August 8 after the company reported over seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The scrip gained 3.98 percent to close at Rs 130.70 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.76 percent to Rs 132.95.

On the NSE, shares went up 4.21 percent to close at Rs 130.90.

Adani Enterprises reported over seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 570.14 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher income.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 80.14 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.