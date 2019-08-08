App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises shares jump over 4% on Q1 results

Adani Enterprises reported over seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 570.14 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped over 4 percent on August 8 after the company reported over seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The scrip gained 3.98 percent to close at Rs 130.70 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.76 percent to Rs 132.95.

On the NSE, shares went up 4.21 percent to close at Rs 130.90.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 80.14 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 39 percent to Rs 10,685.86 crore from Rs 7,664.20 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #earnings #Market news #Results

