MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Enterprises Q3 consolidated profit declines 10% to Rs 343 crore

The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 382.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 10.39 percent fall in its consolidated profit to Rs 343.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 382.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to Rs 11,787.82 crore from Rs 11,075.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses increased to Rs 11,303.97 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 10,635.16 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

"Consolidated Total Income for the quarter increased by 6 per cent at Rs 11,788 crore owing to increased sales in Solar Manufacturing business. The EBIDTA for the quarter increased by 6 per cent to Rs 939 crore owing to increased sales in Domestic Content Requirement segment in Solar Manufacturing business, leading to better margin,” the company said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

The profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners for Q3 FY21 was Rs 297 crore as against Rs 426 crore a year ago, owing to exceptional write off of exploration block on termination by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"Adani Enterprises continued its journey towards laying the foundation for several new businesses that the Group is venturing into. These include Airports, Data Centers, Roads, and Water."

"The fact that Adani Enterprises was able to grow its Revenue and EBIDTA through a year of crisis is a reflection of the resilience of India’s economy as well as our confidence and commitment to continue to invest to build our nation’s infrastructure,” Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group.
PTI
TAGS: #Adani Enterprises #Business #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.