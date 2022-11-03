Adani Enterprises Q2 net profit soars to Rs 461 crore, revenue nearly triples to Rs 38,175 crore

Adani Enterprises' net profit soared to Rs 461 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 (Q2 FY23), as per the quarterly results declared by the company on November 3.

The net profit has climbed by 217 percent year-on-year, as it stood at Rs 212 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The flagship Adani group entity also reported a sharp surge in revenue, at Rs 38,175 crore, in Q2 FY23, which is nearly triple as compared to Rs 13,218 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's EDBITDA came in at Rs 1,869 crore in the September 2022 quarter, as against Rs 883 crore recorded in the second quarter of last fiscal year.

The shares of Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 3,591.91 at the BSE, which was 0.37 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close.

Earlier on November 3, Adani Total Gas, an entity under the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, posted a flat net profit of Rs 160.08 crore, as compared to Rs 158.12 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Adani Wilmer also declared its quarterly results today, with the firm reporting a net profit of Rs 62.15 crore, down 64.78 percent from Rs 176.45 crore recorded in September 2021 quarter.