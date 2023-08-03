Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up 44% at Rs 674 crore, revenue down 38%

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises on August 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 674 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, rising 44 percent over Rs 469 crore reported last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 25,438 crore, down 38 percent from Rs 40,844 crore reported during the previous corresponding quarter, it said in an exchange filing. Adani Enterprises attributed the fall to correction in coal prices.

Other income rose to Rs 371.5 crore in Q1 from Rs 222 crore year ago and supported the rise in net profit.

The company said its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 47 percent YoY to Rs 2,896 crore "on account of strong operational growth".

Adani Enterprises is a business incubator of Adani Enterprises and houses several businesses such as data centres, airports, roads, solar manufacturing, wind turbine manufacturing and mining.

"Every quarter, year after year and across three decades, Adani Enterprises has consistently proven its reputation not only as India’s most successful business incubator but also as a global powerhouse in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The company said its data center business has an orderbook of 110 MW from Hyperscale & Enterprise customers. During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 21.3 million passengers (up by 27 percent YoY), and 2.5 lakh MT Cargo (up by 9 percent YoY).

Several of roads that it is building are in various stages of completion with most developed one completed 58 percent while least developed one completed 10 percent.

For its new industries, solar module sales increased by 87 percent to 614 MW. Blade manufacturing facility off its wind turbine plant is ready for commercial production. For its mining business, production of Carmichael Mine, Australia was at 2.6 MMT during the quarter.