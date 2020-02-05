App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises net profit surges to Rs 383 cr in December quarter

The company's expenses were Rs 10,635.16 crore, compared with Rs 10,443.76 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday said its net profit rose over fourfold to Rs 382.98 crore in the December 2019 quarter, helped by higher income. The Adani Group's flagship firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 80.09 crore during the year-ago quarter, AEL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the October-December 2019 period was Rs 11,075.32 crore, higher from Rs 10,548.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses were Rs 10,635.16 crore, compared with Rs 10,443.76 crore a year ago.

Close

In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "We at Adani Enterprises continue to focus on incubating assets in the transportation and utilities space. These new India-centric businesses will be instrumental in the economic growth of the country. At the same time, it will endorse our work and take the benefits to masses."

related news

In the mining services business, production volume at the Parsa Kente coal mine in Chhattisgarh increased 26 per cent to 4.71 million tonnes (MT) as against 3.74 MT in the third quarter of 2018-19.

During the quarter, the coal production at Gare Pelma III mine in Chhattisgarh was commenced with a volume of 0.06 MT.

In solar manufacturing, the company has established India's largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra SEZ. The plant has an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatt (GW) fully integrated cell and module manufacturing unit. In the third quarter of 2021-20, volume witnessed a strong growth of 102 per cent to 283 megawatt (MW) modules as against 140 MW modules in the year-ago quarter.

In the food business, the company has maintained its leadership position with its Fortune brand and continues to lead the refined edible oil market with more than 20 per cent market share.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises Ltd #Business #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.