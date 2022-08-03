Adani Enterprises becomes fourth Adani Group firm to cross Rs 3-trillion MCap

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) crossed Rs 3 trillion market capitalisation, becoming the fourth group firm to achieve this milestone after stock surged over 57 percent so far this year.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,705.90 on the BSE. At 1.50pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 2688 on the BSE, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. The stock gained for 13 out of 15 trading sessions and advanced 15 percent during this period.

The stock ranks 18th in the all listed firms of India. It ranks fourth in Adani Group firm. Adani Transmission is the top valued firm in the group with a mcap of Rs 3.77 trillion followed by Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas.

The stock started surging after an Edelweiss Research report said it is likely to enter into the Nifty 50 index by replacing Shree Cement. The brokerage firm expects around $213 million flows from foreign investors.

The NSE indices are rebalanced twice every year and changes are made to the index constituents based on various factors. Changes to the NSE indices are expected to be announced in the second half of this month and rebalancing is scheduled to take place on September 30.

The firm will report its Jun quarter earnings on August 4.

Adani Enterprises incubating businesses, in the domains of airports, data centers, roads and defence are on the verge of gaining traction and should be value accretive in the short to medium term, analysts said. It’s new incubating forays into copper and green PVC have significant drivers in place to ensure long-term profitability and the equity contribution is expected to be funded from internal accruals, according to analysts.

"Given the favourable outlook across all business segments, we value AEL at INR 2,821 per share based on our SOTP valuation methodology. This represents an upside of 25.7 percent from the current CMP of Rs 2,245. We believe that a demerger of the incubating business can result in significant value unlocking and is an upside risk to our estimates. A case in point is the 153 percent appreciation in the stock price of Adani Wilmar Ltd after the IPO. We expect the airport business to be the next value-unlocking story that should play out over the next couple of years," said Ventura Securities in its recent note.