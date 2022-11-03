 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore, up 345.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore in September 2022 up 345.7% from Rs. 4,966.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.20 crore in September 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 273.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 580.53 crore in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,578.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.16% returns over the last 6 months and 140.75% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22,136.67 20,318.47 4,966.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22,136.67 20,318.47 4,966.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16,886.28 22,582.19 4,444.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,380.40 -4,845.73 -475.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 125.72 235.78 98.02
Depreciation 33.23 32.20 30.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,215.33 1,784.52 448.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 495.71 529.51 420.68
Other Income 300.78 223.17 129.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 796.49 752.68 550.05
Interest 161.46 151.24 131.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 635.03 601.44 418.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 635.03 601.44 418.77
Tax 165.83 158.50 145.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 469.20 442.94 273.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 469.20 442.94 273.70
Equity Share Capital 114.00 114.00 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 3.95 2.49
Diluted EPS 4.11 3.95 2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 3.95 2.49
Diluted EPS 4.11 3.95 2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
