Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore, up 345.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore in September 2022 up 345.7% from Rs. 4,966.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.20 crore in September 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 273.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 580.53 crore in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,578.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.16% returns over the last 6 months and 140.75% over the last 12 months.