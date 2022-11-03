English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore, up 345.7% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22,136.67 crore in September 2022 up 345.7% from Rs. 4,966.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.20 crore in September 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 273.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 580.53 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2021.

    Close

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,578.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.16% returns over the last 6 months and 140.75% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22,136.6720,318.474,966.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22,136.6720,318.474,966.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16,886.2822,582.194,444.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,380.40-4,845.73-475.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost125.72235.7898.02
    Depreciation33.2332.2030.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,215.331,784.52448.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax495.71529.51420.68
    Other Income300.78223.17129.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax796.49752.68550.05
    Interest161.46151.24131.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax635.03601.44418.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax635.03601.44418.77
    Tax165.83158.50145.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities469.20442.94273.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period469.20442.94273.70
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.113.952.49
    Diluted EPS4.113.952.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.113.952.49
    Diluted EPS4.113.952.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm