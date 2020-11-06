172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|adani-enterpris-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2576-25-crore-down-12-55-y-o-y-6075051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,576.25 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,576.25 crore in September 2020 down 12.55% from Rs. 2,946.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.16 crore in September 2020 up 100.86% from Rs. 102.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.52 crore in September 2020 up 130.84% from Rs. 178.70 crore in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 352.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 165.83% returns over the last 6 months and 75.89% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,576.251,991.842,946.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,576.251,991.842,946.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1,713.081,385.032,254.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks235.27254.78104.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost93.5084.4769.79
Depreciation30.5530.4829.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses258.86312.74444.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.99-75.6642.01
Other Income136.98109.15106.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax381.9733.49148.72
Interest114.55110.2078.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.42-76.7170.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax267.42-76.7170.51
Tax61.264.63-32.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities206.16-81.34102.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period206.16-81.34102.64
Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.740.93
Diluted EPS1.87-0.740.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.740.93
Diluted EPS1.87-0.740.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

