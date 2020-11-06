Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,576.25 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,576.25 crore in September 2020 down 12.55% from Rs. 2,946.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.16 crore in September 2020 up 100.86% from Rs. 102.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.52 crore in September 2020 up 130.84% from Rs. 178.70 crore in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 352.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 165.83% returns over the last 6 months and 75.89% over the last 12 months.