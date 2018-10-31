Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,078.16 crore, up 27.93% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3,078.16 crore in September 2018 up 27.93% from Rs. 2,406.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in September 2018 down 51.34% from Rs. 16.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.19 crore in September 2018 down 16.41% from Rs. 196.43 crore in September 2017.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 169.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 25.97% over the last 12 months.