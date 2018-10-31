Adani Enterpris Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,078.16 crore, up 27.93% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,078.16 crore in September 2018 up 27.93% from Rs. 2,406.12 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in September 2018 down 51.34% from Rs. 16.40 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.19 crore in September 2018 down 16.41% from Rs. 196.43 crore in September 2017.
Adani Enterpris shares closed at 169.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 25.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,078.16
|2,686.51
|2,406.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,078.16
|2,686.51
|2,406.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,278.77
|1,886.17
|2,303.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-693.64
|285.54
|-228.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.70
|67.95
|67.55
|Depreciation
|21.23
|21.55
|20.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|355.79
|366.13
|184.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.31
|59.17
|58.44
|Other Income
|91.65
|88.16
|117.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|142.96
|147.33
|175.60
|Interest
|142.80
|152.19
|192.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|-4.86
|-16.40
|Exceptional Items
|-25.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.84
|-4.86
|-16.40
|Tax
|--
|2.30
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.84
|-7.16
|-16.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.02
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.82
|-7.16
|-16.40
|Equity Share Capital
|109.98
|109.98
|109.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.07
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited