    Adani Enterpris Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,727.42 crore, up 44.5% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,727.42 crore in March 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 8,807.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 440.88 crore in March 2023 up 94.48% from Rs. 226.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 851.40 crore in March 2023 up 53.02% from Rs. 556.40 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,911.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.14% returns over the last 6 months and -15.20% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,727.4212,142.158,807.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,727.4212,142.158,807.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9,311.818,442.149,158.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,193.032,030.24-1,635.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.04140.36101.63
    Depreciation33.7131.9033.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,591.451,287.00781.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax447.38210.51367.00
    Other Income370.31373.25156.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax817.69583.76523.01
    Interest142.01210.50180.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax675.68373.26342.35
    Exceptional Items-71.67----
    P/L Before Tax604.01373.26342.35
    Tax163.13103.55115.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities440.88269.71226.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period440.88269.71226.70
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.872.362.06
    Diluted EPS3.872.362.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.872.362.06
    Diluted EPS3.872.362.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am