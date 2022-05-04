Adani Enterpris Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,807.88 crore, up 86.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,807.88 crore in March 2022 up 86.94% from Rs. 4,711.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.70 crore in March 2022 up 78.73% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.40 crore in March 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 479.38 crore in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,339.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.85% returns over the last 6 months and 86.33% over the last 12 months.