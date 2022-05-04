 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterpris Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,807.88 crore, up 86.94% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,807.88 crore in March 2022 up 86.94% from Rs. 4,711.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.70 crore in March 2022 up 78.73% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.40 crore in March 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 479.38 crore in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,339.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.85% returns over the last 6 months and 86.33% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,807.88 8,059.90 4,711.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,807.88 8,059.90 4,711.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,158.96 8,327.94 3,320.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,635.09 -918.11 386.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.63 99.05 63.28
Depreciation 33.39 30.83 30.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 781.99 540.20 503.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 367.00 -20.01 408.35
Other Income 156.01 114.71 40.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.01 94.70 449.33
Interest 180.66 144.64 130.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 342.35 -49.94 318.85
Exceptional Items -- -- -133.41
P/L Before Tax 342.35 -49.94 185.44
Tax 115.65 -13.48 58.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 226.70 -36.46 126.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 226.70 -36.46 126.84
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 -0.33 1.15
Diluted EPS 2.06 -0.33 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 -0.33 1.15
Diluted EPS 2.06 -0.33 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
