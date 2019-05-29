Adani Enterpris Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,277.44 crore, up 88.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,277.44 crore in March 2019 up 88.56% from Rs. 2,798.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.19 crore in March 2019 up 441.51% from Rs. 61.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.30 crore in March 2019 up 14% from Rs. 551.14 crore in March 2018.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2018.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 157.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.