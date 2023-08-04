English
    Adani Enterpris Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,293.12 crore, down 44.42% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,293.12 crore in June 2023 down 44.42% from Rs. 20,318.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 587.28 crore in June 2023 up 32.59% from Rs. 442.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 940.41 crore in June 2023 up 19.82% from Rs. 784.88 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.95 in June 2022.

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,532.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.59% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,293.1212,727.4220,318.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,293.1212,727.4220,318.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8,076.329,311.8122,582.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,202.971,193.03-4,845.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost199.62150.04235.78
    Depreciation34.3933.7132.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,230.331,591.451,784.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax549.49447.38529.51
    Other Income356.53370.31223.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax906.02817.69752.68
    Interest117.15142.01151.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax788.87675.68601.44
    Exceptional Items---71.67--
    P/L Before Tax788.87604.01601.44
    Tax201.59163.13158.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities587.28440.88442.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period587.28440.88442.94
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00114.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.153.873.95
    Diluted EPS5.153.873.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.153.873.95
    Diluted EPS5.153.873.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

