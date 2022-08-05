 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterpris Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,318.47 crore, up 307.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,318.47 crore in June 2022 up 307.22% from Rs. 4,989.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 442.94 crore in June 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 256.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 784.88 crore in June 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 546.86 crore in June 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,723.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.99% returns over the last 6 months and 90.52% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,318.47 8,807.88 4,989.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20,318.47 8,807.88 4,989.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 22,582.19 9,158.96 4,676.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4,845.73 -1,635.09 -714.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 235.78 101.63 83.13
Depreciation 32.20 33.39 30.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,784.52 781.99 500.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 529.51 367.00 413.42
Other Income 223.17 156.01 103.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 752.68 523.01 516.83
Interest 151.24 180.66 114.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 601.44 342.35 402.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 601.44 342.35 402.08
Tax 158.50 115.65 145.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 442.94 226.70 256.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 442.94 226.70 256.77
Equity Share Capital 114.00 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 2.06 2.33
Diluted EPS 3.95 2.06 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 2.06 2.33
Diluted EPS 3.95 2.06 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
