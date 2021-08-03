Adani Enterpris Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,989.53 crore, up 150.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,989.53 crore in June 2021 up 150.5% from Rs. 1,991.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.77 crore in June 2021 up 415.67% from Rs. 81.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.86 crore in June 2021 up 754.87% from Rs. 63.97 crore in June 2020.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,438.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.83% returns over the last 6 months and 734.95% over the last 12 months.