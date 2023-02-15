Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,142.15 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12,142.15 22,136.67 8,059.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12,142.15 22,136.67 8,059.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8,442.14 16,886.28 8,327.94 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,030.24 2,380.40 -918.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 140.36 125.72 99.05 Depreciation 31.90 33.23 30.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,287.00 2,215.33 540.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.51 495.71 -20.01 Other Income 373.25 300.78 114.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 583.76 796.49 94.70 Interest 210.50 161.46 144.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 373.26 635.03 -49.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 373.26 635.03 -49.94 Tax 103.55 165.83 -13.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.71 469.20 -36.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.71 469.20 -36.46 Equity Share Capital 114.00 114.00 109.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.36 4.11 -0.33 Diluted EPS 2.36 4.11 -0.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.36 4.11 -0.33 Diluted EPS 2.36 4.11 -0.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited