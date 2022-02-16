Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,059.90 crore, up 97.6% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,059.90 crore in December 2021 up 97.6% from Rs. 4,078.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021 down 131.12% from Rs. 117.17 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.53 crore in December 2021 down 71.45% from Rs. 439.70 crore in December 2020.
Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,744.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.97% returns over the last 6 months and 128.47% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,059.90
|4,966.74
|4,078.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,059.90
|4,966.74
|4,078.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8,327.94
|4,444.75
|3,706.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-918.11
|-475.83
|-442.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.05
|98.02
|70.91
|Depreciation
|30.83
|30.48
|30.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|540.20
|448.64
|408.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.01
|420.68
|304.46
|Other Income
|114.71
|129.37
|104.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.70
|550.05
|409.27
|Interest
|144.64
|131.28
|150.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.94
|418.77
|258.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-79.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.94
|418.77
|179.13
|Tax
|-13.48
|145.07
|61.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.46
|273.70
|117.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.46
|273.70
|117.17
|Equity Share Capital
|109.98
|109.98
|109.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|2.49
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|2.49
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|2.49
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|2.49
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited