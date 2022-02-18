Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,059.90 crore, up 97.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,059.90 crore in December 2021 up 97.6% from Rs. 4,078.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021 down 131.12% from Rs. 117.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.53 crore in December 2021 down 71.45% from Rs. 439.70 crore in December 2020.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,730.95 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 120.38% over the last 12 months.