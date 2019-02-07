Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,510.16 crore, up 56.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,510.16 crore in December 2018 up 56.03% from Rs. 2,890.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.05 crore in December 2018 up 45.43% from Rs. 129.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.66 crore in December 2018 up 6.83% from Rs. 347.91 crore in December 2017.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2017.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 122.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.99% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.