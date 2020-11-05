172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|adani-enterpris-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-9126-42-crore-up-7-82-y-o-y-6072091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,126.42 crore, up 7.82% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,126.42 crore in September 2020 up 7.82% from Rs. 8,464.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.37 crore in September 2020 up 632.06% from Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 951.16 crore in September 2020 up 75.99% from Rs. 540.47 crore in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 351.65 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 167.11% returns over the last 6 months and 75.30% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9,126.425,265.198,464.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9,126.425,265.198,464.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials362.37335.64457.26
Purchase of Traded Goods6,273.913,880.706,350.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks251.97-16.4427.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost203.07205.56171.70
Depreciation123.59125.15110.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,269.66795.781,079.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax641.85-61.20267.49
Other Income185.72236.83162.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax827.57175.63430.24
Interest304.02313.17375.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax523.55-137.5455.19
Exceptional Items-----129.73
P/L Before Tax523.55-137.54-74.54
Tax124.3111.11-32.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities399.24-148.65-42.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period399.24-148.65-42.16
Minority Interest-73.3695.4659.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates36.4982.9832.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates362.3729.7949.50
Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.30-0.270.45
Diluted EPS3.30-0.270.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.30-0.270.45
Diluted EPS3.30-0.270.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading

