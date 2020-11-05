Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,126.42 crore, up 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,126.42 crore in September 2020 up 7.82% from Rs. 8,464.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.37 crore in September 2020 up 632.06% from Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 951.16 crore in September 2020 up 75.99% from Rs. 540.47 crore in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 351.65 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 167.11% returns over the last 6 months and 75.30% over the last 12 months.