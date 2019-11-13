Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,464.19 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,464.19 crore in September 2019 down 7.54% from Rs. 9,154.59 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2019 down 71.23% from Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.47 crore in September 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 552.35 crore in September 2018.

Adani Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2018.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 210.85 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 79.29% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.