Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,154.59 crore, Up 0.79% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are: Net Sales at Rs 9,154.59 crore in September 2018 Up 0.79% from Rs. 9,083.10 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2018 Up 191.18% from Rs. 59.08 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.35 crore in September 2018 Down 28.53% from Rs. 772.83 crore in September 2017. Adani Enterpris EPS has Increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2017. Adani Enterpris shares closed at 169.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 25.97% over the last 12 months. Adani Enterprises Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 9,154.59 7,953.79 9,083.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9,154.59 7,953.79 9,083.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 330.83 315.16 112.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 7,625.78 6,475.74 7,559.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -446.90 -567.41 -208.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 157.32 169.85 173.71 Depreciation 158.23 173.29 387.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,045.93 1,081.43 756.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.40 305.73 301.47 Other Income 110.72 110.22 83.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.12 415.95 385.11 Interest 395.42 406.54 470.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.30 9.41 -85.64 Exceptional Items 1.59 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.29 9.41 -85.64 Tax -18.87 6.20 -8.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.16 3.21 -77.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 36.56 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.72 3.21 -77.49 Minority Interest 92.45 89.24 74.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.86 76.93 62.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 172.03 169.38 59.08 Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:48 pm