Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,154.59 crore, Up 0.79% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 9,154.59 7,953.79 9,083.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9,154.59 7,953.79 9,083.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 330.83 315.16 112.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 7,625.78 6,475.74 7,559.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -446.90 -567.41 -208.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 157.32 169.85 173.71 Depreciation 158.23 173.29 387.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,045.93 1,081.43 756.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.40 305.73 301.47 Other Income 110.72 110.22 83.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.12 415.95 385.11 Interest 395.42 406.54 470.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.30 9.41 -85.64 Exceptional Items 1.59 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.29 9.41 -85.64 Tax -18.87 6.20 -8.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.16 3.21 -77.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 36.56 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.72 3.21 -77.49 Minority Interest 92.45 89.24 74.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.86 76.93 62.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 172.03 169.38 59.08 Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.54 -0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited