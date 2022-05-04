Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,865.52 crore, up 83.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,865.52 crore in March 2022 up 83.85% from Rs. 13,525.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.32 crore in March 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 233.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,538.48 crore in March 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 1,067.57 crore in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,339.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.85% returns over the last 6 months and 86.33% over the last 12 months.