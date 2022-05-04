 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,865.52 crore, up 83.85% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,865.52 crore in March 2022 up 83.85% from Rs. 13,525.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.32 crore in March 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 233.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,538.48 crore in March 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 1,067.57 crore in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,339.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.85% returns over the last 6 months and 86.33% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24,865.52 18,757.87 13,525.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24,865.52 18,757.87 13,525.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 637.85 708.51 742.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 20,051.37 15,839.22 8,985.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,202.65 -1,459.76 596.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 341.50 320.49 200.14
Depreciation 448.63 353.94 156.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,775.01 2,577.69 2,096.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 813.81 417.78 747.49
Other Income 276.04 205.53 163.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,089.85 623.31 911.37
Interest 621.54 707.68 436.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 468.31 -84.37 475.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -179.45
P/L Before Tax 468.31 -84.37 295.55
Tax 213.30 13.79 86.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 255.01 -98.16 209.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 255.01 -98.16 209.13
Minority Interest -21.44 -13.43 -98.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates 70.75 99.96 123.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 304.32 -11.63 233.95
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 0.11 2.13
Diluted EPS 2.77 0.11 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 0.11 2.13
Diluted EPS 2.77 0.11 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.