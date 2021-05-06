Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,525.07 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,525.07 crore in March 2021 up 0.72% from Rs. 13,428.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.95 crore in March 2021 up 282.21% from Rs. 61.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,067.57 crore in March 2021 up 65% from Rs. 647.00 crore in March 2020.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2020.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,267.50 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 259.32% returns over the last 6 months and 855.16% over the last 12 months.