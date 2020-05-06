Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13,428.83 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,428.83 crore in March 2020 up 1.45% from Rs. 13,236.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.21 crore in March 2020 down 78.4% from Rs. 283.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 647.00 crore in March 2020 down 31.41% from Rs. 943.31 crore in March 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 132.70 on May 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.83% returns over the last 6 months and 5.65% over the last 12 months.