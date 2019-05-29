Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,236.62 crore, up 29.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,236.62 crore in March 2019 up 29.34% from Rs. 10,234.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.44 crore in March 2019 up 56.45% from Rs. 181.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 943.31 crore in March 2019 down 5.62% from Rs. 999.53 crore in March 2018.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2018.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 157.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.