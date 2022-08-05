English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40,844.25 crore, up 224.71% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40,844.25 crore in June 2022 up 224.71% from Rs. 12,578.77 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.46 crore in June 2022 up 72.94% from Rs. 271.46 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.57 crore in June 2022 up 107.17% from Rs. 948.30 crore in June 2021.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

    Close

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,723.20 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.02% returns over the last 6 months and 90.51% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40,844.2524,865.5212,578.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40,844.2524,865.5212,578.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials696.07637.85618.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods39,134.7120,051.379,926.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6,700.65-1,202.65-1,299.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost524.11341.50228.92
    Depreciation417.10448.63125.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,447.623,775.012,308.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,325.29813.81670.81
    Other Income222.18276.04151.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,547.471,089.85822.67
    Interest915.00621.54443.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax632.47468.31379.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax632.47468.31379.54
    Tax221.74213.30182.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities410.73255.01196.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period410.73255.01196.78
    Minority Interest0.72-21.445.86
    Share Of P/L Of Associates58.0170.7568.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates469.46304.32271.46
    Equity Share Capital114.00109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.182.772.47
    Diluted EPS4.182.772.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.182.772.47
    Diluted EPS4.182.772.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.