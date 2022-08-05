Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40,844.25 crore, up 224.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40,844.25 crore in June 2022 up 224.71% from Rs. 12,578.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.46 crore in June 2022 up 72.94% from Rs. 271.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.57 crore in June 2022 up 107.17% from Rs. 948.30 crore in June 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,723.20 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.02% returns over the last 6 months and 90.51% over the last 12 months.