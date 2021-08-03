Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,578.77 crore, up 138.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,578.77 crore in June 2021 up 138.9% from Rs. 5,265.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.46 crore in June 2021 up 811.25% from Rs. 29.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 948.30 crore in June 2021 up 215.28% from Rs. 300.78 crore in June 2020.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,438.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.83% returns over the last 6 months and 734.95% over the last 12 months.