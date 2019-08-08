Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,561.37 crore, up 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,561.37 crore in June 2019 up 32.78% from Rs. 7,953.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 601.20 crore in June 2019 up 254.94% from Rs. 169.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 896.03 crore in June 2019 up 52.07% from Rs. 589.24 crore in June 2018.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2018.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 125.60 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -33.95% over the last 12 months.