Adani Enterpris consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7,953.79 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7,953.79 10,234.03 8,778.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7,953.79 10,234.03 8,778.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 315.16 363.01 97.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 6,475.74 7,624.37 7,540.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -567.41 188.71 -383.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 169.85 160.70 153.05 Depreciation 173.29 162.91 210.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,081.43 1,240.89 736.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.73 493.44 423.79 Other Income 110.22 343.18 92.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.95 836.62 516.57 Interest 406.54 354.18 402.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.41 482.44 113.65 Exceptional Items -- -183.49 -- P/L Before Tax 9.41 298.95 113.65 Tax 6.20 95.65 37.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.21 203.30 75.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -41.93 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.21 161.37 75.85 Minority Interest 89.24 -- 18.18 Share Of P/L Of Associates 76.93 19.80 65.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 169.38 181.17 159.33 Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.54 1.71 1.45 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.71 1.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.54 1.71 1.45 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.71 1.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited