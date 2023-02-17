Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore in December 2022 up 41.87% from Rs. 18,757.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 820.06 crore in December 2022 up 7151.25% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,967.77 crore in December 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 977.25 crore in December 2021.