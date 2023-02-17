 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,612.23 crore in December 2022 up 41.87% from Rs. 18,757.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 820.06 crore in December 2022 up 7151.25% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,967.77 crore in December 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 977.25 crore in December 2021.

Adani Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26,612.23 38,175.23 18,757.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26,612.23 38,175.23 18,757.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,113.51 918.12 708.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 16,421.40 25,822.68 15,839.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,088.56 3,124.25 -1,459.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 422.94 431.66 320.49
Depreciation 592.22 531.39 353.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,936.65 6,009.17 2,577.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,036.95 1,337.96 417.78
Other Income 338.60 266.23 205.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,375.55 1,604.19 623.31
Interest 595.90 933.98 707.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 779.65 670.21 -84.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 779.65 670.21 -84.37
Tax 142.99 231.31 13.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 636.66 438.90 -98.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 636.66 438.90 -98.16
Minority Interest 80.18 28.64 -13.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates 103.22 -6.60 99.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 820.06 460.94 -11.63
Equity Share Capital 114.00 114.00 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.21 4.05 0.11
Diluted EPS 7.21 4.05 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.21 4.05 0.11
Diluted EPS 7.21 4.05 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited