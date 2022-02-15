Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18,757.87 crore, up 61.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,757.87 crore in December 2021 up 61.42% from Rs. 11,620.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021 down 103.92% from Rs. 296.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 977.25 crore in December 2021 up 4.04% from Rs. 939.34 crore in December 2020.

Adani Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2020.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,663.95 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.35% returns over the last 6 months and 117.95% over the last 12 months.