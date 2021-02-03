Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,620.45 crore, up 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,620.45 crore in December 2020 up 6.14% from Rs. 10,948.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.81 crore in December 2020 down 30.37% from Rs. 426.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 939.34 crore in December 2020 up 6.2% from Rs. 884.46 crore in December 2019.

Adani Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.88 in December 2019.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 564.20 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 227.55% returns over the last 6 months and 155.41% over the last 12 months.