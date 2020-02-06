Adani Enterpris Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,948.17 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,948.17 crore in December 2019 up 4.97% from Rs. 10,429.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 426.26 crore in December 2019 up 362.07% from Rs. 92.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 884.46 crore in December 2019 up 57.51% from Rs. 561.54 crore in December 2018.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2018.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 236.25 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.45% returns over the last 6 months and 90.14% over the last 12 months.