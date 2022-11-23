Ad Manum Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 7.11% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 96.12% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2021.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 55.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.84% returns over the last 6 months and 117.82% over the last 12 months.