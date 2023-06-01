Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 43.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 43.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 196.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 188.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 49.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 40.28% over the last 12 months.