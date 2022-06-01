 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ad Manum Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2022 down 35.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 145.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 15.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 35.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.

Ad Manum Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.48 2.39 2.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.48 2.39 2.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.08 0.22
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.26 0.76 2.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 1.51 -0.78
Other Income 0.34 0.02 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 1.53 -0.62
Interest 0.26 0.19 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 1.34 -0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.54
P/L Before Tax -0.97 1.34 0.89
Tax -0.70 0.44 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.91 0.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.91 0.60
Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 7.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 1.21 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.37 1.21 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 1.21 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.37 1.21 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

