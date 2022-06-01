Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2022 down 35.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 145.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 15.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 35.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.