Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ad Manum Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2022 down 35.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 145.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 15.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.
Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 35.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.
|Ad Manum Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|2.39
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|2.39
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.08
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|0.76
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|1.51
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.02
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|1.53
|-0.62
|Interest
|0.26
|0.19
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|1.34
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|1.34
|0.89
|Tax
|-0.70
|0.44
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.91
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.91
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.21
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.21
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.21
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.21
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited