Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 35.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in March 2021 up 35.67% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 up 342.2% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021 down 147.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 24.40 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.92% returns over the last 6 months and 62.78% over the last 12 months.