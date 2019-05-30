Ad Manum Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, down 37.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in March 2019 down 37.49% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2019 up 2093.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2019 up 49.12% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2018.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 17.50 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)