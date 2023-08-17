Ad Manum Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 12.14% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 43.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 31.73% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2022.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 43.87 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and 18.41% over the last 12 months.