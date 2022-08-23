Ad Manum Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in June 2022 down 10.46% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 40.00 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 73.91% over the last 12 months.