Ad Manum Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2021 down 16.29% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 40.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021 down 61.26% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2020.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 24.20 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.73% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.