    Ad Manum Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, up 59.65% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ad Manum Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 207.86% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.
    Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2021.Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 51.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.
    Ad Manum Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.812.432.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.812.432.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.130.08
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.200.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.332.061.51
    Other Income0.370.430.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.702.491.53
    Interest0.410.310.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.292.181.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.292.181.34
    Tax0.490.790.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.791.390.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.791.390.91
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves50.8748.08--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.721.851.21
    Diluted EPS3.721.851.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.721.851.21
    Diluted EPS3.721.851.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
