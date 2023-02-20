Ad Manum Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, up 59.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ad Manum Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 207.86% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.
Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2021.
|Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 51.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ad Manum Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.81
|2.43
|2.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.81
|2.43
|2.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.13
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.20
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|2.06
|1.51
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.43
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|2.49
|1.53
|Interest
|0.41
|0.31
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.29
|2.18
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.29
|2.18
|1.34
|Tax
|0.49
|0.79
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.79
|1.39
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.79
|1.39
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|50.87
|48.08
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.72
|1.85
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|1.85
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.72
|1.85
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|1.85
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited